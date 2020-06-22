2412 Highland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Furnished, Short or long-term property with Panoramic view of the Pacific. From Palos Verdes Peninsula to Point Dune this 4 bed 4.5 bath town home has just been completely painted and remodeled. Property has a great room upstairs with large balcony for el fresco dining or just watching sunsets. Balcony includes BBQ, conversation seating with panoramic views of the Pacific. Large living room, with flat screen TV, fireplace and cozy seating. There is dining area that seats 8 with ocean views. Kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher, microwave, 6 burner stove, oven and refrigerator. Second level has master suite with king bed, flat screen and walk-in closet, and balcony. Master bathroom with separate shower, Jacuzzi tub and double sinks. Two additional bedrooms with queen beds and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs has additional bedroom and bathroom, 2 garage garage plus outside guest parking. Property has birch hardwood floors throughout. You are 2 blocks to one of the best beaches in Los Angeles Country, 10 minutes to LAX and 5 minutes to Hermosa Beach. Rates subject to change without notice. Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Coastal Estates and Investments and Coastal Vacation Estates