Manhattan Beach, CA
2412 Highland Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

2412 Highland Avenue

2412 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Furnished, Short or long-term property with Panoramic view of the Pacific. From Palos Verdes Peninsula to Point Dune this 4 bed 4.5 bath town home has just been completely painted and remodeled. Property has a great room upstairs with large balcony for el fresco dining or just watching sunsets. Balcony includes BBQ, conversation seating with panoramic views of the Pacific. Large living room, with flat screen TV, fireplace and cozy seating. There is dining area that seats 8 with ocean views. Kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher, microwave, 6 burner stove, oven and refrigerator. Second level has master suite with king bed, flat screen and walk-in closet, and balcony. Master bathroom with separate shower, Jacuzzi tub and double sinks. Two additional bedrooms with queen beds and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs has additional bedroom and bathroom, 2 garage garage plus outside guest parking. Property has birch hardwood floors throughout. You are 2 blocks to one of the best beaches in Los Angeles Country, 10 minutes to LAX and 5 minutes to Hermosa Beach. Rates subject to change without notice. Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Coastal Estates and Investments and Coastal Vacation Estates

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Highland Avenue have any available units?
2412 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2412 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 2412 Highland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Highland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2412 Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Highland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2412 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2412 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2412 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Highland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
