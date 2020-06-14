All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:29 AM

232 16th Place

232 16th Place · (310) 569-6535
Location

232 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Perfect Beach Home. Located in wonderful downtown Manhattan Beach. One block to beach, shops and restaurants. Park your car, no need to drive anywhere! All three bedrooms are spacious plus there is a big den/family room. Immaculately maintained and improved by current owner. First level: attached garage then enter through front door and into the large family room with one bedroom and bathroom and laundry downstairs. Second Level: Open kitchen leads to spacious living room with nice enclosed deck. Two bedrooms and one bathroom are upstairs. One bedroom is currently used as Master Bedroom.
House has total of Two Full Bathrooms. Great Parking: You not only have attached two car garage with one car guest carport parking plus two car parking in driveways for a total of 5 legal parking spaces. Washer and dryer in downstairs closet are included. Modern stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout, large outdoor deck off the family room, great for BBQ's. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs. Immaculate, beautiful and steps to the sand!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 16th Place have any available units?
232 16th Place has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 232 16th Place have?
Some of 232 16th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 16th Place currently offering any rent specials?
232 16th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 16th Place pet-friendly?
No, 232 16th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 232 16th Place offer parking?
Yes, 232 16th Place does offer parking.
Does 232 16th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 16th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 16th Place have a pool?
No, 232 16th Place does not have a pool.
Does 232 16th Place have accessible units?
No, 232 16th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 232 16th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 16th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 16th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 16th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
