232 16th Place

Perfect Beach Home. Located in wonderful downtown Manhattan Beach. One block to beach, shops and restaurants. Park your car, no need to drive anywhere! All three bedrooms are spacious plus there is a big den/family room. Immaculately maintained and improved by current owner. First level: attached garage then enter through front door and into the large family room with one bedroom and bathroom and laundry downstairs. Second Level: Open kitchen leads to spacious living room with nice enclosed deck. Two bedrooms and one bathroom are upstairs. One bedroom is currently used as Master Bedroom.

House has total of Two Full Bathrooms. Great Parking: You not only have attached two car garage with one car guest carport parking plus two car parking in driveways for a total of 5 legal parking spaces. Washer and dryer in downstairs closet are included. Modern stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout, large outdoor deck off the family room, great for BBQ's. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs. Immaculate, beautiful and steps to the sand!