All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 228 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
228 8th Street
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:33 AM

228 8th Street

228 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

228 8th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this luxury walkstreet residence south of the Pier offering outstanding ocean views! Just two blocks from The Strand, this is an absolute A+ location walking distance to all the community activity associated with living in the heart of the Sand Section. Fully furnished, this is the perfect opportunity to experience walkstreet living. An expansive beach room on the walkstreet level opens to a large open front yard area. A guest bed/bath is located on the beach room level. The interior features a tasteful blend of light tropical design with Bomby influences. A truly relaxing retreat. The entry level finds the master suite, a full laundry/utility room and two additional bedrooms. The master enjoys a private fireplace, ocean view deck and sleek, updated master bath with soaking tub and separate walk-in shower. Entertain in private while enjoying unobstructed ocean views from the main living areas located on the uppermost level. An open floorplan keeps everyone engaged as you move with ease from one transitional space to another. Two viewing decks are located on either end of the main entertaining level, so you'll never miss a sunset! The open concept kitchen features a breakfast bar and stainless appliances. The property has a dumbwaiter for daily convenience. An oversized garage allows for 4 car parking. Landlord will consider longer term lease. Inquire within.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 8th Street have any available units?
228 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 228 8th Street have?
Some of 228 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 228 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 228 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 228 8th Street offers parking.
Does 228 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 8th Street have a pool?
No, 228 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 228 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles