228 8th Street

Welcome to this luxury walkstreet residence south of the Pier offering outstanding ocean views! Just two blocks from The Strand, this is an absolute A+ location walking distance to all the community activity associated with living in the heart of the Sand Section. Fully furnished, this is the perfect opportunity to experience walkstreet living. An expansive beach room on the walkstreet level opens to a large open front yard area. A guest bed/bath is located on the beach room level. The interior features a tasteful blend of light tropical design with Bomby influences. A truly relaxing retreat. The entry level finds the master suite, a full laundry/utility room and two additional bedrooms. The master enjoys a private fireplace, ocean view deck and sleek, updated master bath with soaking tub and separate walk-in shower. Entertain in private while enjoying unobstructed ocean views from the main living areas located on the uppermost level. An open floorplan keeps everyone engaged as you move with ease from one transitional space to another. Two viewing decks are located on either end of the main entertaining level, so you'll never miss a sunset! The open concept kitchen features a breakfast bar and stainless appliances. The property has a dumbwaiter for daily convenience. An oversized garage allows for 4 car parking. Landlord will consider longer term lease. Inquire within.