Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

225 24th Street

225 24th Street · (619) 518-9899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 24th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This exclusive walkstreet home boasts some of the best ocean views in all of Manhattan Beach while ensuring your privacy. Former owner’s unit designed for every convenience, views and privacy. Large open spaces with lots of light, all-natural wood & limestone flooring. Entire upper level is a penthouse to make you feel more like you are staying in a luxury suite of a Ritz Carlton than a home only 7 houses from the beach. And when you are ready to entertain, the Chef's kitchen has bar seating for 10 people, 2 grand living rooms, 2 outside decks & a 4-person indoor ocean view jacuzzi. Numerous conveniences such as an instant hot water system, an eco-friendly and cost saving solar system, mail delivered into the living room. Split in three levels: 1. Lower level: tandem garage with a private exclusive entrance to the unit. Laundry room, and a wine cellar for 300+ bottles. 2. Middle level: chef’s kitchen opening to the family living room with a fireplace & partial Ocean Views overlooking the walkstreet. This is the level where guests enter through a 12 Foot Iron Door with beveled glass. On this level you also have two bedrooms with built in closets for each, and a full bath with a whirlpool tub/shower. 3. The upper third level: Self-contained penthouse with a bar, living room two decks, the master bedroom with the indoor Jacuzzi & a huge walk in closet. Excellent credit and references required. 6-month minimum lease. Option for hassle free all utilities and maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 24th Street have any available units?
225 24th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 24th Street have?
Some of 225 24th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 225 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 225 24th Street offers parking.
Does 225 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 24th Street have a pool?
Yes, 225 24th Street has a pool.
Does 225 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
