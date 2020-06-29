225 24th Street

Amenities

This exclusive walkstreet home boasts some of the best ocean views in all of Manhattan Beach while ensuring your privacy. Former owner’s unit designed for every convenience, views and privacy. Large open spaces with lots of light, all-natural wood & limestone flooring. Entire upper level is a penthouse to make you feel more like you are staying in a luxury suite of a Ritz Carlton than a home only 7 houses from the beach. And when you are ready to entertain, the Chef's kitchen has bar seating for 10 people, 2 grand living rooms, 2 outside decks & a 4-person indoor ocean view jacuzzi. Numerous conveniences such as an instant hot water system, an eco-friendly and cost saving solar system, mail delivered into the living room. Split in three levels: 1. Lower level: tandem garage with a private exclusive entrance to the unit. Laundry room, and a wine cellar for 300+ bottles. 2. Middle level: chef’s kitchen opening to the family living room with a fireplace & partial Ocean Views overlooking the walkstreet. This is the level where guests enter through a 12 Foot Iron Door with beveled glass. On this level you also have two bedrooms with built in closets for each, and a full bath with a whirlpool tub/shower. 3. The upper third level: Self-contained penthouse with a bar, living room two decks, the master bedroom with the indoor Jacuzzi & a huge walk in closet. Excellent credit and references required. 6-month minimum lease. Option for hassle free all utilities and maintenance.