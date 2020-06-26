All apartments in Manhattan Beach
223 El Porto

223 El Porto Street · No Longer Available
Location

223 El Porto Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
internet access
furnished
This lovely furnished rental available by the month or year lease. It is located in the Manhattan Beach "Sand Section" one of the most sought after sections in the entire South Bay. Just steps to the beach as well as many wonderful restaurants and local shops. Your rental is wonderfully furnished and includes but is not limited to wifi, cable TV, beach chairs, towels, outdoor gated storage for bikes, surfboards or other items you would like to have outside the home. The home offers one car parking as well as a washer and dryer. So get ready to relax, enjoy the beach lifestyle for one month, two months or lease this fantastic home yearly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 El Porto have any available units?
223 El Porto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 223 El Porto have?
Some of 223 El Porto's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 El Porto currently offering any rent specials?
223 El Porto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 El Porto pet-friendly?
No, 223 El Porto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 223 El Porto offer parking?
Yes, 223 El Porto offers parking.
Does 223 El Porto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 El Porto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 El Porto have a pool?
No, 223 El Porto does not have a pool.
Does 223 El Porto have accessible units?
No, 223 El Porto does not have accessible units.
Does 223 El Porto have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 El Porto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 El Porto have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 El Porto does not have units with air conditioning.
