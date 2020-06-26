223 El Porto

Amenities

in unit laundry parking internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

This lovely furnished rental available by the month or year lease. It is located in the Manhattan Beach "Sand Section" one of the most sought after sections in the entire South Bay. Just steps to the beach as well as many wonderful restaurants and local shops. Your rental is wonderfully furnished and includes but is not limited to wifi, cable TV, beach chairs, towels, outdoor gated storage for bikes, surfboards or other items you would like to have outside the home. The home offers one car parking as well as a washer and dryer. So get ready to relax, enjoy the beach lifestyle for one month, two months or lease this fantastic home yearly!