212 38th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL VIEWS, STEPS TO THE SAND - Property Id: 208274



Remodeled Manhattan Beach 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment, half a block from the beach and restaurants. Sweeping views of the ocean, Santa Monica, and Malibu. Natural stone, glass tile, hardwood floors throughout. Thermador professional range, dishwasher, enormous refrigerator, custom counter-tops. Central heating, gas fireplace, laundry. 2-car garage parking, side by side. Tons of storage. All utilities included, owner pays gas and electric (extra fee for plug-in cars). Seeking quiet, non-smoking single professional or couple. Must have credit score of 700 or above. No pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208274

Property Id 208274



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5482595)