212 38th St

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS, STEPS TO THE SAND - Property Id: 208274
Remodeled Manhattan Beach 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment, half a block from the beach and restaurants. Sweeping views of the ocean, Santa Monica, and Malibu. Natural stone, glass tile, hardwood floors throughout. Thermador professional range, dishwasher, enormous refrigerator, custom counter-tops. Central heating, gas fireplace, laundry. 2-car garage parking, side by side. Tons of storage. All utilities included, owner pays gas and electric (extra fee for plug-in cars). Seeking quiet, non-smoking single professional or couple. Must have credit score of 700 or above. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208274
Property Id 208274
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5482595)