All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 212 38th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
212 38th St
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

212 38th St

212 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

212 38th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS, STEPS TO THE SAND - Property Id: 208274

Remodeled Manhattan Beach 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment, half a block from the beach and restaurants. Sweeping views of the ocean, Santa Monica, and Malibu. Natural stone, glass tile, hardwood floors throughout. Thermador professional range, dishwasher, enormous refrigerator, custom counter-tops. Central heating, gas fireplace, laundry. 2-car garage parking, side by side. Tons of storage. All utilities included, owner pays gas and electric (extra fee for plug-in cars). Seeking quiet, non-smoking single professional or couple. Must have credit score of 700 or above. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208274
Property Id 208274

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5482595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 38th St have any available units?
212 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 212 38th St have?
Some of 212 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
212 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 212 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 212 38th St offer parking?
Yes, 212 38th St offers parking.
Does 212 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 38th St have a pool?
No, 212 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 212 38th St have accessible units?
No, 212 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 212 38th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 38th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 38th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 38th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles