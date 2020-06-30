209 Rosecrans Avenue

Amenities

See iPhone video walkthrough at https://www.dropbox.com/s/xwwgis1iamocugx/IMG_1232%202.MOV?dl=0 Enjoy the beach lifestyle, just a few doors to the sand and west of Highland. Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with vaulted ceilings - available for long term lease, optionally furnished or unfurnished. Newer flooring. Full kitchen with dishwasher, oven and garbage disposal. Air conditioning in the living room. Ocean View. Excellent surfing and beautiful white sand beach right outside your door. Experience the best of beach living in the heart of Manhattan Beach's north end. Restaurants, cafes, shopping, dining and more all within steps. On site laundry. Garage parking. Easy access to freeways, and only 10 minutes to LAX. Ground level unit with same layout is also available at the same price.