Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
209 Rosecrans Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

209 Rosecrans Avenue

209 Rosecrans Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

209 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
See iPhone video walkthrough at https://www.dropbox.com/s/xwwgis1iamocugx/IMG_1232%202.MOV?dl=0 Enjoy the beach lifestyle, just a few doors to the sand and west of Highland. Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with vaulted ceilings - available for long term lease, optionally furnished or unfurnished. Newer flooring. Full kitchen with dishwasher, oven and garbage disposal. Air conditioning in the living room. Ocean View. Excellent surfing and beautiful white sand beach right outside your door. Experience the best of beach living in the heart of Manhattan Beach's north end. Restaurants, cafes, shopping, dining and more all within steps. On site laundry. Garage parking. Easy access to freeways, and only 10 minutes to LAX. Ground level unit with same layout is also available at the same price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Rosecrans Avenue have any available units?
209 Rosecrans Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 209 Rosecrans Avenue have?
Some of 209 Rosecrans Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Rosecrans Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
209 Rosecrans Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Rosecrans Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 209 Rosecrans Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 209 Rosecrans Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 209 Rosecrans Avenue offers parking.
Does 209 Rosecrans Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Rosecrans Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Rosecrans Avenue have a pool?
No, 209 Rosecrans Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 209 Rosecrans Avenue have accessible units?
No, 209 Rosecrans Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Rosecrans Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Rosecrans Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Rosecrans Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 Rosecrans Avenue has units with air conditioning.

