1834 12th Street 3

1834 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1834 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
dogs allowed
**UPSTAIRS UNIT** 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 287278

1834 12th St. #3
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

2 Bedroom + 1 Bath
Rent: $2,295
Deposit: $1,200 and up (Depending on Credit)
Available: May 30, 2020
Utilities Included: Standard water & trash

Upstairs unit, Hardwood flooring, Stove, Dishwasher,
White Shaker Kitchen Cabinets, Ceiling Fans, Vertical Blinds

Carport Parking for 1 Car
Cats OK with Pet Deposit

Near Parks, Shopping, Schools and Freeway!!

For more information
Please contact Linda @ (310) 322 - 6743
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287278
Property Id 287278

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5807764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 12th Street 3 have any available units?
1834 12th Street 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1834 12th Street 3 have?
Some of 1834 12th Street 3's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 12th Street 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1834 12th Street 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 12th Street 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 12th Street 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1834 12th Street 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1834 12th Street 3 offers parking.
Does 1834 12th Street 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 12th Street 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 12th Street 3 have a pool?
No, 1834 12th Street 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1834 12th Street 3 have accessible units?
No, 1834 12th Street 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 12th Street 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1834 12th Street 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 12th Street 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1834 12th Street 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

