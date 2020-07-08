1834 12th Street 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport parking dogs allowed

**UPSTAIRS UNIT** 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 287278



1834 12th St. #3

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266



2 Bedroom + 1 Bath

Rent: $2,295

Deposit: $1,200 and up (Depending on Credit)

Available: May 30, 2020

Utilities Included: Standard water & trash



Upstairs unit, Hardwood flooring, Stove, Dishwasher,

White Shaker Kitchen Cabinets, Ceiling Fans, Vertical Blinds



Carport Parking for 1 Car

Cats OK with Pet Deposit



Near Parks, Shopping, Schools and Freeway!!



For more information

Please contact Linda @ (310) 322 - 6743

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287278

No Dogs Allowed



