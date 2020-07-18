All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1450 12th St Unit B

1450 12th St · No Longer Available
Location

1450 12th St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unfurnished 1,000 square foot apartment in the Eastside Manhattan Beach neighborhood in Manhattan Beach, California. It has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, covered parking, and is located within a top-rated school district. Inside, the apartment boasts electric heating for climate control and full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort excluding the kitchen and bathrooms that have more durable tiled floors. The lovely kitchen is surrounded by smooth granite countertops, stylish cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to multiple wide windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. For your laundry needs, a shared laundry room is available. Good news for animal lovers, pets are allowed on this property. Come and book a showing now!

Nearby parks:
Polliwog Park and Manhattan Heights Park

Nearby Schools:
Manhattan Beach Middle School - 0.3 miles, 10/10
Pacific Elementary School - 0.88 miles, 9/10
Meadows Avenue Elementary School - 0.21 miles, 9/10
Aurelia Pennekamp Elementary School - 0.61 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
126 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
232 Metro Local Line - 0.5 miles
8 Line 8 - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4665779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 12th St Unit B have any available units?
1450 12th St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1450 12th St Unit B have?
Some of 1450 12th St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 12th St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1450 12th St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 12th St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 12th St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1450 12th St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1450 12th St Unit B offers parking.
Does 1450 12th St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1450 12th St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 12th St Unit B have a pool?
No, 1450 12th St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1450 12th St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1450 12th St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 12th St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 12th St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 12th St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1450 12th St Unit B has units with air conditioning.
