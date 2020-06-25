121 31st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Sand Section
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Incredible walk street location- just 3 houses up from the sand. Walk to everything! This home has great spots for relaxing and entertaining. Rooftop deck with panoramic views! Front walk street patio perfect for BBQ's. Back patio off of dining room and bedroom. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Wet bar off of kitchen and living room. Hardwood floors throughout. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 3 full bathrooms upstairs. 1 Bathroom with shower downstairs. 2 car garage. Back 1 bedroom loft unit is only used for owner's storage and does not have anyone living there. Separate laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
