121 31st Street

121 31st Street
Location

121 31st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Incredible walk street location- just 3 houses up from the sand. Walk to everything! This home has great spots for relaxing and entertaining. Rooftop deck with panoramic views! Front walk street patio perfect for BBQ's. Back patio off of dining room and bedroom. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Wet bar off of kitchen and living room. Hardwood floors throughout. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 3 full bathrooms upstairs. 1 Bathroom with shower downstairs. 2 car garage. Back 1 bedroom loft unit is only used for owner's storage and does not have anyone living there. Separate laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 31st Street have any available units?
121 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 121 31st Street have?
Some of 121 31st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 121 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 121 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 31st Street offers parking.
Does 121 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 31st Street have a pool?
No, 121 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 121 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 31st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
