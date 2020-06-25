121 31st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Incredible walk street location- just 3 houses up from the sand. Walk to everything! This home has great spots for relaxing and entertaining. Rooftop deck with panoramic views! Front walk street patio perfect for BBQ's. Back patio off of dining room and bedroom. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Wet bar off of kitchen and living room. Hardwood floors throughout. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 3 full bathrooms upstairs. 1 Bathroom with shower downstairs. 2 car garage. Back 1 bedroom loft unit is only used for owner's storage and does not have anyone living there. Separate laundry room.