All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 120 1st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
120 1st Place
Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:52 AM

120 1st Place

120 1st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

120 1st Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Exquisite Contemporary-loaded with Style! Just 3 doors to the sand in desirable South Manhattan Beach. Exceptional location "Between the Piers" walk to charming downtown Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach restaurants. Stunning Architectural details include dramatic entry, striking staircase, and oversized retractable floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, glass tile, stainless top caliber appliances-and some incredible white water view. Two car garage plus exterior car port for guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 1st Place have any available units?
120 1st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 120 1st Place currently offering any rent specials?
120 1st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 1st Place pet-friendly?
No, 120 1st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 120 1st Place offer parking?
Yes, 120 1st Place offers parking.
Does 120 1st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 1st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 1st Place have a pool?
No, 120 1st Place does not have a pool.
Does 120 1st Place have accessible units?
No, 120 1st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 120 1st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 1st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 1st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 1st Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles