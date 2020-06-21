All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Location

1014 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
garage
1014 The Strand Available 06/15/20 Ocean Front 2 bed, 2 bath top floor unit - This two bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features laminate floors, new paint throughout, gas fireplace and ocean views from living room and both bedrooms. The living room and front bedroom open onto a balcony overlooking the beach. The master bedroom boasts a gas fireplace, large walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and bathroom with over-sized shower and new vanity. French doors in the master lead to a large ocean view courtyard which can also be accessed from the main hall. The kitchen has granite counters, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave along with plenty of cabinet space. The spacious hall bathroom with tub/shower has charming original tile. This unit comes with a one car private garage. Located in the heart of Manhattan Beach with a wide array of boutiques, coffee bars and restaurants, you'll love this location. Call Marine View Management for a viewing appointment: 310-373-3599.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 The Strand have any available units?
1014 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1014 The Strand have?
Some of 1014 The Strand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
1014 The Strand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 1014 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1014 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 1014 The Strand does offer parking.
Does 1014 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 The Strand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 The Strand have a pool?
No, 1014 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 1014 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 1014 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 The Strand has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 The Strand does not have units with air conditioning.
