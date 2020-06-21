Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking garage

1014 The Strand Available 06/15/20 Ocean Front 2 bed, 2 bath top floor unit - This two bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features laminate floors, new paint throughout, gas fireplace and ocean views from living room and both bedrooms. The living room and front bedroom open onto a balcony overlooking the beach. The master bedroom boasts a gas fireplace, large walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and bathroom with over-sized shower and new vanity. French doors in the master lead to a large ocean view courtyard which can also be accessed from the main hall. The kitchen has granite counters, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave along with plenty of cabinet space. The spacious hall bathroom with tub/shower has charming original tile. This unit comes with a one car private garage. Located in the heart of Manhattan Beach with a wide array of boutiques, coffee bars and restaurants, you'll love this location. Call Marine View Management for a viewing appointment: 310-373-3599.



No Pets Allowed



