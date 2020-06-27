1012 9th Street

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious, and naturally lit home in Manhattan Beach! This three bedroom, one and a half bathroom gem features wooden & linoleum flooring, a fireplace, and a backyard with a picnic table. The kitchen hosts a refrigerator, cook top, microwave, and dishwasher and sleek granite counter tops. A laundry area with a washer and dryer is in the unit by the kitchen. The large back yard is an inviting space with orange and lemon trees planted along the edges and a large yard for kids, pets, or family gatherings. 240V circuit in garage available for an Electric Vehicle! Manhattan Beach Unified School District is ranked 3rd in academic performance for California Public Schools. Public schools for this address are Robinson Elementary School, a National Blue Ribbon School, Manhattan Beach Middle School, a California Distinguished School and Mira Costa High School. Call our office to schedule your appointment to view the home!