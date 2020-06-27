All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1012 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1012 9th Street
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

1012 9th Street

1012 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1012 9th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, spacious, and naturally lit home in Manhattan Beach! This three bedroom, one and a half bathroom gem features wooden & linoleum flooring, a fireplace, and a backyard with a picnic table. The kitchen hosts a refrigerator, cook top, microwave, and dishwasher and sleek granite counter tops. A laundry area with a washer and dryer is in the unit by the kitchen. The large back yard is an inviting space with orange and lemon trees planted along the edges and a large yard for kids, pets, or family gatherings. 240V circuit in garage available for an Electric Vehicle! Manhattan Beach Unified School District is ranked 3rd in academic performance for California Public Schools. Public schools for this address are Robinson Elementary School, a National Blue Ribbon School, Manhattan Beach Middle School, a California Distinguished School and Mira Costa High School. Call our office to schedule your appointment to view the home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 9th Street have any available units?
1012 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1012 9th Street have?
Some of 1012 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1012 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1012 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1012 9th Street offers parking.
Does 1012 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1012 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1012 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1012 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles