Malibu, CA
6815 DUME Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

6815 DUME Drive

6815 Dume Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6815 Dume Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible opportunity to live the Malibu dream everyday! This private family compound is gorgeous ~ FURNISHED to the nines...glamorous, comfortable and beach sophisticated. Bring your suitcases, surfboards and swimwear because this home also has BEACH KEY access to Little Dume/Riviera lll. Completely redone, this custom built craftsman sits on 2.75 flat green acres with ocean vistas, coastal breezes and 75 fruit trees. The dreamy chef's kitchen boasts a center island, eat-in area, Viking, Sub Zero and Miele appliances. A perfect entertainer's home. The main living rooms are spacious and open out to expansive lawns and a sparkling salt water pool. Endless outdoor features include; a jacuzzi, pool side guest house, built-in bbq, refrigerator, skateboard ramp, basketball court, play house, play ground, fenced pet yard. Nanny/maids/workout room with full bath. Control 4 home system, nest, ring, elect car charge port. You'll never want to leave. AVAILABLE NOW. Also for sale @ $12,450,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 DUME Drive have any available units?
6815 DUME Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6815 DUME Drive have?
Some of 6815 DUME Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 DUME Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6815 DUME Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 DUME Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6815 DUME Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6815 DUME Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6815 DUME Drive offers parking.
Does 6815 DUME Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6815 DUME Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 DUME Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6815 DUME Drive has a pool.
Does 6815 DUME Drive have accessible units?
No, 6815 DUME Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 DUME Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6815 DUME Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6815 DUME Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6815 DUME Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
