6815 DUME Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible opportunity to live the Malibu dream everyday! This private family compound is gorgeous ~ FURNISHED to the nines...glamorous, comfortable and beach sophisticated. Bring your suitcases, surfboards and swimwear because this home also has BEACH KEY access to Little Dume/Riviera lll. Completely redone, this custom built craftsman sits on 2.75 flat green acres with ocean vistas, coastal breezes and 75 fruit trees. The dreamy chef's kitchen boasts a center island, eat-in area, Viking, Sub Zero and Miele appliances. A perfect entertainer's home. The main living rooms are spacious and open out to expansive lawns and a sparkling salt water pool. Endless outdoor features include; a jacuzzi, pool side guest house, built-in bbq, refrigerator, skateboard ramp, basketball court, play house, play ground, fenced pet yard. Nanny/maids/workout room with full bath. Control 4 home system, nest, ring, elect car charge port. You'll never want to leave. AVAILABLE NOW. Also for sale @ $12,450,000.