Malibu, CA
6540 DUME Drive
6540 DUME Drive

6540 Dume Drive
Malibu
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Location

6540 Dume Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Charming Ranch home in Point Dume with deeded beach rights and key to Little Dume. This cool 4 bedroom home has hardwood floors, high vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, a dual fireplace facing dinning and family areas, French doors, bay windows and remodeled bathrooms. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances and is bathed with an abundance of natural light from two large symmetrical skylights. An outdoor brick patio includes a spa, fire pit, built-in BBQ and a tiered backyard with gorgeous mountain views. The property is nearly an acre - all fenced- and includes a 2 car garage and storage shed for your cars and all your beach toys. Close to Point Dume Plaza and local schools. Available unfurnished immediately for 6 month lease. Also available for shorter term at higher price and available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6540 DUME Drive have any available units?
6540 DUME Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6540 DUME Drive have?
Some of 6540 DUME Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6540 DUME Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6540 DUME Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6540 DUME Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6540 DUME Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6540 DUME Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6540 DUME Drive offers parking.
Does 6540 DUME Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6540 DUME Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6540 DUME Drive have a pool?
No, 6540 DUME Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6540 DUME Drive have accessible units?
No, 6540 DUME Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6540 DUME Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6540 DUME Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6540 DUME Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6540 DUME Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
