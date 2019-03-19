6540 DUME Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Charming Ranch home in Point Dume with deeded beach rights and key to Little Dume. This cool 4 bedroom home has hardwood floors, high vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, a dual fireplace facing dinning and family areas, French doors, bay windows and remodeled bathrooms. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances and is bathed with an abundance of natural light from two large symmetrical skylights. An outdoor brick patio includes a spa, fire pit, built-in BBQ and a tiered backyard with gorgeous mountain views. The property is nearly an acre - all fenced- and includes a 2 car garage and storage shed for your cars and all your beach toys. Close to Point Dume Plaza and local schools. Available unfurnished immediately for 6 month lease. Also available for shorter term at higher price and available for sale.