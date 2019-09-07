6450 LUNITA Road

Amenities

Your retreat awaits in this luxury furnished & elegantly designed townhome with all top quality finishes. Located in beautiful Broad Beach with fabulous white-water ocean views with 2 decks and a grassy yard to enjoy in/outdoor dining. Viking gourmet kitchen, ocean view balcony, fireplace in the master bedroom, master bath with jacuzzi tub. High ceilings, beautiful finishes and just immaculate. A wonderful place to experience the Malibu lifestyle. The gated community shares a pool, spa, and exercise room. 2 beds, 2.5 baths, full laundry room, and 2-car garage. Comes with every kitchen necessity, beach towels, beach toys and crystals for healing energy. Relax & watch the sunset with private beach access, and just minutes to Zuma Beach, Vintage Grocery, Starbucks, & much more. All you need is your toothbrush and your vacation awaits!