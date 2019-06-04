All apartments in Malibu
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:53 PM

3858 Malibu Country Drive

3858 Malibu Country Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3858 Malibu Country Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Malibu Country Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Breathtaking panoramic ocean views from this recently remodeled, gated, private, single story, modern resort featuring 4 beds and 6 baths, with a wrap-around driveway lined with palm trees, located in the exclusive Malibu Country Estates. This modern home on a corner lot comes fully furnished and features an open floor plan, a spacious living room with sliding pocket doors, floor to ceiling windows, a formal dining room, exquisite bar, cook's kitchen with brand name appliances, and a family room with remote-controlled fireplace and motorized shades. Walk-in closets with a motorized carousel in multiple bedrooms. Bathrooms with automated toilet seats. French doors lead to a beautiful entertainment deck with pool/spa and fire pits. Fabulous outdoor entertainment areas with plenty of open space to host friends and family. Two car garage and lush landscaping, including avocado and fruit trees create a peaceful sanctuary. Malibu Country Estates has street lights, sidewalks and is on sewer. Adjacent to Pepperdine University with Crest Club membership available, which includes tennis courts, olympic-size swimming pool, gym, track and more. Close to schools, beaches, shops, restaurants, and easy access to Malibu Canyon and the 10 freeway. Contact Arash Ardalan 818-632-0375
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3858 Malibu Country Drive have any available units?
3858 Malibu Country Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 3858 Malibu Country Drive have?
Some of 3858 Malibu Country Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3858 Malibu Country Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3858 Malibu Country Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3858 Malibu Country Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3858 Malibu Country Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 3858 Malibu Country Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3858 Malibu Country Drive offers parking.
Does 3858 Malibu Country Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3858 Malibu Country Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3858 Malibu Country Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3858 Malibu Country Drive has a pool.
Does 3858 Malibu Country Drive have accessible units?
No, 3858 Malibu Country Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3858 Malibu Country Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3858 Malibu Country Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3858 Malibu Country Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3858 Malibu Country Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
