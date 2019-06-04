3858 Malibu Country Drive

Amenities

Breathtaking panoramic ocean views from this recently remodeled, gated, private, single story, modern resort featuring 4 beds and 6 baths, with a wrap-around driveway lined with palm trees, located in the exclusive Malibu Country Estates. This modern home on a corner lot comes fully furnished and features an open floor plan, a spacious living room with sliding pocket doors, floor to ceiling windows, a formal dining room, exquisite bar, cook's kitchen with brand name appliances, and a family room with remote-controlled fireplace and motorized shades. Walk-in closets with a motorized carousel in multiple bedrooms. Bathrooms with automated toilet seats. French doors lead to a beautiful entertainment deck with pool/spa and fire pits. Fabulous outdoor entertainment areas with plenty of open space to host friends and family. Two car garage and lush landscaping, including avocado and fruit trees create a peaceful sanctuary. Malibu Country Estates has street lights, sidewalks and is on sewer. Adjacent to Pepperdine University with Crest Club membership available, which includes tennis courts, olympic-size swimming pool, gym, track and more. Close to schools, beaches, shops, restaurants, and easy access to Malibu Canyon and the 10 freeway. Contact Arash Ardalan 818-632-0375

