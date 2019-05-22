All apartments in Malibu
3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:16 PM

3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive

3851 Sweetwater Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3851 Sweetwater Canyon Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This totally private oasis is within walking distance to PCH, Malibu Pier, Nobu and other restaurants and beaches with the nature preserve and hiking trails just minutes away. Enter into this fabulous contemporary home with open two story living/dining areas, beautiful open kitchen, wine and bar areas and 30' disappearing doors opening onto wonderful outdoor entertaining area with 60' TV, two dining areas, fire pit, fire columns, heat lamps, BBQ, refrigerator & wine cellar, all situated next to ocean view pool & spa. There is a master suite w/ gym, steam shower, his/hers closets & vanities. There are also three additional bedroom suites w/ baths, all enhanced by impeccable furniture & furnishings. There is a backyard w/ lawn, fish pond, waterfall & seating/entertaining area. This home offers the ultimate in indoor/outdoor living w/ privacy & ocean views & is just steps from all that the center of Malibu has to offer. $35,000 per month summer. Call L.A.for other rates/availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive have any available units?
3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive have?
Some of 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
