3851 SWEETWATER CANYON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This totally private oasis is within walking distance to PCH, Malibu Pier, Nobu and other restaurants and beaches with the nature preserve and hiking trails just minutes away. Enter into this fabulous contemporary home with open two story living/dining areas, beautiful open kitchen, wine and bar areas and 30' disappearing doors opening onto wonderful outdoor entertaining area with 60' TV, two dining areas, fire pit, fire columns, heat lamps, BBQ, refrigerator & wine cellar, all situated next to ocean view pool & spa. There is a master suite w/ gym, steam shower, his/hers closets & vanities. There are also three additional bedroom suites w/ baths, all enhanced by impeccable furniture & furnishings. There is a backyard w/ lawn, fish pond, waterfall & seating/entertaining area. This home offers the ultimate in indoor/outdoor living w/ privacy & ocean views & is just steps from all that the center of Malibu has to offer. $35,000 per month summer. Call L.A.for other rates/availability.