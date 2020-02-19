3833 PASEO HIDALGO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Clean, fresh and bright modern house meets Malibu ocean views. This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 ~ baths in the main house and a 1 bedroom 1 bath detached guesthouse with a kitchenette. Entering the main level, you are met with a modern style open living room, dining room, and kitchen, where the blue water can be seen from inside. Large pocket sliding glass doors, in the living room, lead you to indoor and outdoor living space with a fireplace and, featuring a spacious open front patio with 180-degree ocean views. The back patio featuring more outdoor dining space with a BBQ along, prep station and sink makes this house perfect for entertaining. Steps lead you to another oasis on the property, the dual-level 1 bed & 1 bath guesthouse, also with ocean views which includes a living area and kitchenette. Located on a cul-de-sac provides you with a quiet and private home away from the city life. With a large driveway and a 2 car garage, this opportunity shall not be missed!