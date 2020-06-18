3775 Puerco Canyon Road

Amenities

Malibu House luxuriously designed with 180 degree ocean view! - Recently renovated, immaculate double-gated Guest House w/panoramic ocean views & covered carport parking.



Featuring a multi-level floor plan w/high ceilings, hardwood flooring & bonus loft, this rare find comes fully-equipped w/modern amenities including Control4 Automation & Built-In Surround Sound speakers.



Hallmarks of this Mediterranean-inspired abode include 2 spacious Suites each offering generously sized closets w/colossal storage space & bathrooms boasting beautiful marble counter-tops plus an extensive covered outdoor patio area designed for alfresco entertaining at its finest.



Other notable mentions include 2 Electric Fireplaces, stacked Washer / Dryer, Commercial Kitchen w/top-of-the-line appliances (Sub ZeroFridge, Miele Dishwasher) Caesarstone Countertops, Samurai Taupe Porcelain Backsplash & separate Wine Cooler.



Prime location in the heart of Malibu w/easy access to nearby shops & local landmarks.



Utilities included (Water, Wifi, Gas, Electricity, Trash & Gardener).



