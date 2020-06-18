All apartments in Malibu
3775 Puerco Canyon Road

3775 Puerco Canyon Road · (310) 953-4770
Location

3775 Puerco Canyon Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3775 Puerco Canyon Road · Avail. now

$8,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Malibu House luxuriously designed with 180 degree ocean view! - Recently renovated, immaculate double-gated Guest House w/panoramic ocean views & covered carport parking.

Featuring a multi-level floor plan w/high ceilings, hardwood flooring & bonus loft, this rare find comes fully-equipped w/modern amenities including Control4 Automation & Built-In Surround Sound speakers.

Hallmarks of this Mediterranean-inspired abode include 2 spacious Suites each offering generously sized closets w/colossal storage space & bathrooms boasting beautiful marble counter-tops plus an extensive covered outdoor patio area designed for alfresco entertaining at its finest.

Other notable mentions include 2 Electric Fireplaces, stacked Washer / Dryer, Commercial Kitchen w/top-of-the-line appliances (Sub ZeroFridge, Miele Dishwasher) Caesarstone Countertops, Samurai Taupe Porcelain Backsplash & separate Wine Cooler.

Prime location in the heart of Malibu w/easy access to nearby shops & local landmarks.

Utilities included (Water, Wifi, Gas, Electricity, Trash & Gardener).

(RLNE5698650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3775 Puerco Canyon Road have any available units?
3775 Puerco Canyon Road has a unit available for $8,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3775 Puerco Canyon Road have?
Some of 3775 Puerco Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3775 Puerco Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
3775 Puerco Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3775 Puerco Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3775 Puerco Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 3775 Puerco Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 3775 Puerco Canyon Road does offer parking.
Does 3775 Puerco Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3775 Puerco Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3775 Puerco Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 3775 Puerco Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 3775 Puerco Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 3775 Puerco Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3775 Puerco Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3775 Puerco Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3775 Puerco Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3775 Puerco Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
