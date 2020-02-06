All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 3504 COAST VIEW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
3504 COAST VIEW Drive
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:48 PM

3504 COAST VIEW Drive

3504 Coast View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3504 Coast View Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beach chic, contemporary Amalfi villa overlooking the city, bay & just moments from all that Malibu has to offer! This inclusive luxury home is fully furnished and boasts amenities such as twice weekly maid, gardener & pool service on over 1/2 acre lot. Tastefully furnished, the home has great indoor outdoor flow to private salt water pool, spa, courtyards & gardens. The ocean, city and island views are breathtaking from nearly every room. Gorgeous courtyard entry to main living area, gourmet kitchen, family room, Den 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths down and a full one bedroom, fully contained separate suite above the 3 car garage. A very private executive suite upstairs includes an outdoor bedroom and more amazing views. Lots of additional parking. Centrally located & close to private and international airports, Approx. 25 minutes to Santa Monica. Seconds to Pepperdine or 1 minute drive to downtown Malibu shops, beach & restaurants. The perfect LA home. Longer term/2 year lease preferred. Short term availability through spring @ $25K for main house (excludes guest house for short term) See attached for lease/rental guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 COAST VIEW Drive have any available units?
3504 COAST VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 3504 COAST VIEW Drive have?
Some of 3504 COAST VIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 COAST VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3504 COAST VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 COAST VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3504 COAST VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 3504 COAST VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3504 COAST VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 3504 COAST VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3504 COAST VIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 COAST VIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3504 COAST VIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 3504 COAST VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3504 COAST VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 COAST VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 COAST VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3504 COAST VIEW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3504 COAST VIEW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 BedroomsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts