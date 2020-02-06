3504 COAST VIEW Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beach chic, contemporary Amalfi villa overlooking the city, bay & just moments from all that Malibu has to offer! This inclusive luxury home is fully furnished and boasts amenities such as twice weekly maid, gardener & pool service on over 1/2 acre lot. Tastefully furnished, the home has great indoor outdoor flow to private salt water pool, spa, courtyards & gardens. The ocean, city and island views are breathtaking from nearly every room. Gorgeous courtyard entry to main living area, gourmet kitchen, family room, Den 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths down and a full one bedroom, fully contained separate suite above the 3 car garage. A very private executive suite upstairs includes an outdoor bedroom and more amazing views. Lots of additional parking. Centrally located & close to private and international airports, Approx. 25 minutes to Santa Monica. Seconds to Pepperdine or 1 minute drive to downtown Malibu shops, beach & restaurants. The perfect LA home. Longer term/2 year lease preferred. Short term availability through spring @ $25K for main house (excludes guest house for short term) See attached for lease/rental guidelines.