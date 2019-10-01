All apartments in Malibu
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM

31819 COTTONTAIL Lane

31819 Cottontail Lane · No Longer Available
Malibu
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

31819 Cottontail Lane, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Inviting light and bright single story home located on a cul de sac street in upper Broadbeach. Fantastic ocean views from the open living room, dining area and master bedroom. Spacious chef's kitchen with center island that opens to a casual family room, perfect for gatherings with family or friends. Great outdoor entertaining spaces with pool, spa, flat grassy yard and ocean view decks off the living room and master bedroom, perfect setting to enjoy the sunsets. Close to beach rights at West Sea Level and Trancas Country Mart. This home exudes warmth and charm and is one not to be missed! Available July 1, 2019 or sooner.Owner will consider small dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane have any available units?
31819 COTTONTAIL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane have?
Some of 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31819 COTTONTAIL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane is pet friendly.
Does 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane offers parking.
Does 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane has a pool.
Does 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane have accessible units?
No, 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 31819 COTTONTAIL Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
