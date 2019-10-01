31819 COTTONTAIL Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Inviting light and bright single story home located on a cul de sac street in upper Broadbeach. Fantastic ocean views from the open living room, dining area and master bedroom. Spacious chef's kitchen with center island that opens to a casual family room, perfect for gatherings with family or friends. Great outdoor entertaining spaces with pool, spa, flat grassy yard and ocean view decks off the living room and master bedroom, perfect setting to enjoy the sunsets. Close to beach rights at West Sea Level and Trancas Country Mart. This home exudes warmth and charm and is one not to be missed! Available July 1, 2019 or sooner.Owner will consider small dogs.