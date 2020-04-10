All apartments in Malibu
31500 VICTORIA POINT Road

31500 Victoria Point Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

31500 Victoria Point Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This Cape Cod custom built home has dramatically upgraded kitchen, flooring, deck privacy and more. Almost every room enjoys beautiful ocean and coastline views including open kitchen, dining, living and den. There are four bedrooms and four and one half baths including a large oceanfront master suite and a bedroom suite with living room area, kitchenette and private entrance. Expansive beach side decks are perfect for entertaining. This home has approx. 47 feet of Trancas beach frontage. It is situated down a private drive at the end of a cul-de-sac off Broad Beach and is uniquely serviced by a sewer system. Available summer $40,000 per month. Also for sale $6,875,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road have any available units?
31500 VICTORIA POINT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road have?
Some of 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road currently offering any rent specials?
31500 VICTORIA POINT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road pet-friendly?
No, 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road offer parking?
Yes, 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road offers parking.
Does 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road have a pool?
No, 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road does not have a pool.
Does 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road have accessible units?
No, 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31500 VICTORIA POINT Road does not have units with air conditioning.
