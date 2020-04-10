31500 VICTORIA POINT Road

Amenities

This Cape Cod custom built home has dramatically upgraded kitchen, flooring, deck privacy and more. Almost every room enjoys beautiful ocean and coastline views including open kitchen, dining, living and den. There are four bedrooms and four and one half baths including a large oceanfront master suite and a bedroom suite with living room area, kitchenette and private entrance. Expansive beach side decks are perfect for entertaining. This home has approx. 47 feet of Trancas beach frontage. It is situated down a private drive at the end of a cul-de-sac off Broad Beach and is uniquely serviced by a sewer system. Available summer $40,000 per month. Also for sale $6,875,000.