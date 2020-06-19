31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD

Amenities

Perfect for entertaining, bright stylish contemporary with ocean views. Sunken living room/bar/den has high ceilings, wraparound windows, dramatic rock wall fireplace. Super-cool kitchen with bright aqua cabinets, stainless appliances, center island, multiple sinks, 4-ovens, built-in breakfast area. Main floor powder room and en-suite maid's/guest. Wide, skylit staircase to three bedrooms, including stunning ocean-view master with floor-to-ceiling glass onto a private deck, rock-wall fireplace, sculptural bed, office/seating area, vast bath and closet with built-ins. One bdrm has mini-kitchen, other currently a mirrored gym. Lower level large suite/rumpus room with bath & nearby laundry room. Laundry chute/dumbwaiter serves all 3-levels. Below detached 3-car garage is one-bdrm, 2-bath guest house with kitchenette and courtyard. Main ocean-view patio has ample seating, firepit, built-in barbecue, beach shower, steps to sandy seating area above the waves. Available starting Sept. 2020.