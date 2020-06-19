All apartments in Malibu
31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD

31220 Broad Beach Road · (310) 457-3995
Location

31220 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$38,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Perfect for entertaining, bright stylish contemporary with ocean views. Sunken living room/bar/den has high ceilings, wraparound windows, dramatic rock wall fireplace. Super-cool kitchen with bright aqua cabinets, stainless appliances, center island, multiple sinks, 4-ovens, built-in breakfast area. Main floor powder room and en-suite maid's/guest. Wide, skylit staircase to three bedrooms, including stunning ocean-view master with floor-to-ceiling glass onto a private deck, rock-wall fireplace, sculptural bed, office/seating area, vast bath and closet with built-ins. One bdrm has mini-kitchen, other currently a mirrored gym. Lower level large suite/rumpus room with bath & nearby laundry room. Laundry chute/dumbwaiter serves all 3-levels. Below detached 3-car garage is one-bdrm, 2-bath guest house with kitchenette and courtyard. Main ocean-view patio has ample seating, firepit, built-in barbecue, beach shower, steps to sandy seating area above the waves. Available starting Sept. 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD have any available units?
31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD has a unit available for $38,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD have?
Some of 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD does offer parking.
Does 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD have a pool?
No, 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
