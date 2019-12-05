30725 MANZANO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Located in the highly desirable community of Malibu West, this single-story home boasts bright natural light with indoor/outdoor living spaces making this home an entertainers dream. With four bedrooms and a bonus room, the home features large glass walls looking out into the beautiful backyard setting with in-ground pool and spa. The back yard also includes a wooden/glass studio and dry Sauna. The master bedroom includes a stunning granite bathroom with custom expanded walk in closet. Residence includes membership to the Malibu West Beach Club including private tennis courts with Vintage Market, shops, cafes and Malibu High School nearby. Property available 01/01/2020