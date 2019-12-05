All apartments in Malibu
30725 MANZANO Drive

30725 Manzano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30725 Manzano Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Trancas Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Located in the highly desirable community of Malibu West, this single-story home boasts bright natural light with indoor/outdoor living spaces making this home an entertainers dream. With four bedrooms and a bonus room, the home features large glass walls looking out into the beautiful backyard setting with in-ground pool and spa. The back yard also includes a wooden/glass studio and dry Sauna. The master bedroom includes a stunning granite bathroom with custom expanded walk in closet. Residence includes membership to the Malibu West Beach Club including private tennis courts with Vintage Market, shops, cafes and Malibu High School nearby. Property available 01/01/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30725 MANZANO Drive have any available units?
30725 MANZANO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 30725 MANZANO Drive have?
Some of 30725 MANZANO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30725 MANZANO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30725 MANZANO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30725 MANZANO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30725 MANZANO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 30725 MANZANO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30725 MANZANO Drive offers parking.
Does 30725 MANZANO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30725 MANZANO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30725 MANZANO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 30725 MANZANO Drive has a pool.
Does 30725 MANZANO Drive have accessible units?
No, 30725 MANZANO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30725 MANZANO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30725 MANZANO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 30725 MANZANO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30725 MANZANO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

