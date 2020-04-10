30333 MORNING VIEW Drive

Amenities

Enjoy Ocean, Santa Monica Mountains, and Channel Islands National Park views from this Romantic, Magnificent, and Spacious Mansion in one of the world's most desirable location in Malibu. Trancas Country Mart a local shopping, dining, and entertainment destination that celebrates western Malibu's laid-back lifestyle, elegance, and community with charming retail, caf~s, summer movie nights, and concerts is few blocks away. Gated private Estate on a prime celebrity filled street only one block to Zuma beach with many restaurants close by. Spacious outdoor areas amazing for entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying the spacious lawns, large pool with spa, ponds with waterfalls. Enjoy leisurely walks on many private roadway paths and roadways. The beautifully decorated home with a fabulous Gourmet Kitchen, large Dining room, incredible multi room Master Suite, a four story high Ballroom, and a Movie room and much more. One of a kind Malibu retreat! This property is also available for sale.