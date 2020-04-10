29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

parking gym pool guest suite hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities gym game room parking pool guest suite hot tub media room

A Douglas Burdge designed Tuscan villa perched just above Malibu's famed Zuma Beach. Situated on its own bluff, this private over four-acre securely gated compound features completely unobstructed and commanding front-row views of whitewater, sand, coastline, and sunsets. Features include an exquisitely furnished great room anchored by two life-sized fireplaces, master suite with dual baths overlooking the Pacific Ocean. A chef's kitchen, theater room, game room, wine cellar, guest suite, and gym. An entertainers pool, spa and outdoor kitchen with outdoor fireplaces makes this a own private resort overlooking Zuma Beach. Completed with the only the finest materials, there are no details overlooked and no expense spared. With its location and privacy, this estate is simply a one of a kind offering.