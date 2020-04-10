All apartments in Malibu
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway

29917 Pacific Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

29917 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Malibu Park

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
guest suite
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
media room
A Douglas Burdge designed Tuscan villa perched just above Malibu's famed Zuma Beach. Situated on its own bluff, this private over four-acre securely gated compound features completely unobstructed and commanding front-row views of whitewater, sand, coastline, and sunsets. Features include an exquisitely furnished great room anchored by two life-sized fireplaces, master suite with dual baths overlooking the Pacific Ocean. A chef's kitchen, theater room, game room, wine cellar, guest suite, and gym. An entertainers pool, spa and outdoor kitchen with outdoor fireplaces makes this a own private resort overlooking Zuma Beach. Completed with the only the finest materials, there are no details overlooked and no expense spared. With its location and privacy, this estate is simply a one of a kind offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
Yes, 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway has a pool.
Does 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 29917 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

