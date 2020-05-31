29500 Heathercliff

Amenities

Sunsets galore! Welcome to this gorgeous contemporary Malibu beach home. It is fully furnished, completely rebuilt, and extensively remodeled, with modern and custom features. It is perched above Zuma Beach with panoramic views of Whitewater, the coastline, Malibu hillsides, and Santa Monica mountains. This stunning 2 bedroom/2 bath beauty offers plenty of windows and multiple skylights which allow for an abundance of natural light and views from every room. Living area offers an open concept kitchen with custom cabinetry, stain steel appliances, and gorgeous countertops. The kitchen flows into a spacious dining room, living room with cozy fireplace, and an additional large living space with freestanding bar that is surrounded by floor to ceiling windows, all of which opens to a large deck perfect for indoor/outdoor living, entertaining, and watching the beautiful sunsets. Master bedroom features ocean and mountain views, walk-in closet and private bath. The features do not end here! You will be amazed with your beautiful private backyard which offers lush landscaping, water fountain, fire pit, and above all, a separate room that can be used for a music or art studio, office, sleeping loft, or game room. Enjoy all Point Dume has to offer in this 24 hr guard-gated beach side community with amenities such as clubhouse, pool and spa, dog park, and tennis court. The beach is only a gate away with direct access that allows you to walk down to the famous Westward and Zuma beaches!