All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 29500 Heathercliff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
29500 Heathercliff
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:43 AM

29500 Heathercliff

29500 Heathercliff Road · (714) 403-0203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29500 Heathercliff Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$7,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
game room
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Sunsets galore! Welcome to this gorgeous contemporary Malibu beach home. It is fully furnished, completely rebuilt, and extensively remodeled, with modern and custom features. It is perched above Zuma Beach with panoramic views of Whitewater, the coastline, Malibu hillsides, and Santa Monica mountains. This stunning 2 bedroom/2 bath beauty offers plenty of windows and multiple skylights which allow for an abundance of natural light and views from every room. Living area offers an open concept kitchen with custom cabinetry, stain steel appliances, and gorgeous countertops. The kitchen flows into a spacious dining room, living room with cozy fireplace, and an additional large living space with freestanding bar that is surrounded by floor to ceiling windows, all of which opens to a large deck perfect for indoor/outdoor living, entertaining, and watching the beautiful sunsets. Master bedroom features ocean and mountain views, walk-in closet and private bath. The features do not end here! You will be amazed with your beautiful private backyard which offers lush landscaping, water fountain, fire pit, and above all, a separate room that can be used for a music or art studio, office, sleeping loft, or game room. Enjoy all Point Dume has to offer in this 24 hr guard-gated beach side community with amenities such as clubhouse, pool and spa, dog park, and tennis court. The beach is only a gate away with direct access that allows you to walk down to the famous Westward and Zuma beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29500 Heathercliff have any available units?
29500 Heathercliff has a unit available for $7,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29500 Heathercliff have?
Some of 29500 Heathercliff's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29500 Heathercliff currently offering any rent specials?
29500 Heathercliff isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29500 Heathercliff pet-friendly?
Yes, 29500 Heathercliff is pet friendly.
Does 29500 Heathercliff offer parking?
No, 29500 Heathercliff does not offer parking.
Does 29500 Heathercliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29500 Heathercliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29500 Heathercliff have a pool?
Yes, 29500 Heathercliff has a pool.
Does 29500 Heathercliff have accessible units?
No, 29500 Heathercliff does not have accessible units.
Does 29500 Heathercliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29500 Heathercliff has units with dishwashers.
Does 29500 Heathercliff have units with air conditioning?
No, 29500 Heathercliff does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 29500 Heathercliff?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity