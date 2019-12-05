28711 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

For Lease. Welcome to the lovely Zumirez View community of Malibu, located near Kanan Rd. and PCH. This top row unit boasts Ocean views from the master bedroom. And with no one above or below, and only one shared wall. Upon entering you'll find an updated kitchen, refrigerator, and gas range which opens up to the family room with gas fireplace. A sliding glass door leading to the private rear patio. Upstairs you'll find 2 comparably sized bedrooms, one with ocean views, and a large bathroom with separate dual vanities and a separate tub and toilet area. This unit comes with its own spacious, private 2 car garage with ample room for two cars and storage. The Zumirez View community is conveniently located near shopping and beaches, and is an incredible place to call home! Tenant to provide proof of rental insurance