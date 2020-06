Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage hot tub

Situated just off of Pacific Coat Hwy, this extraordinary beach home offers the most pristine views of the Pacific, Santa Monica to Catalina coastlines. Breathtakingly remodeled by world renowned interior designer, Martyn Lawrence-Bullard, this four bedroom and four bath seaside residence offers impeccable excellence. With numerous patios for entertaining and a larger beach front deck with spa and fire pit this will be a summer not soon to forget. Call for Summer rates.