Malibu, CA
27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive

27132 Malibu Cove Colony Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27132 Malibu Cove Colony Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Located in a guard-gated enclave, this restored 1950's, single-level Post and Beam offers Catalina, city lights, whitewater, and non-stop panoramic ocean views. A wood gate opens onto a plank walkway and an enclosed patio for dining or entertaining under the stars, and access to an outdoor shower and the sandy beach. A large glass door swivels into the expansive great room with floor-to-ceiling windows, and features dramatic, angled corner fireplace, high wood beamed ceilings, clerestory windows, and open areas for sitting, dining, and projection/screening, plus island kitchen with a breakfast bar. Glass sliders open to a full-width balcony with built-in barbecue, and multiple seating/dining areas. Off the kitchen is a side balcony with an additional outdoor shower and beach access. The three bedrooms include a spacious ocean view master with a fireplace, desk/closet area, and a luxurious bath with a huge, triple-head, tiled shower. There is additional storage space and ample parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive have any available units?
27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive have?
Some of 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive offers parking.
Does 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive have a pool?
No, 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive have accessible units?
No, 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
