27132 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Located in a guard-gated enclave, this restored 1950's, single-level Post and Beam offers Catalina, city lights, whitewater, and non-stop panoramic ocean views. A wood gate opens onto a plank walkway and an enclosed patio for dining or entertaining under the stars, and access to an outdoor shower and the sandy beach. A large glass door swivels into the expansive great room with floor-to-ceiling windows, and features dramatic, angled corner fireplace, high wood beamed ceilings, clerestory windows, and open areas for sitting, dining, and projection/screening, plus island kitchen with a breakfast bar. Glass sliders open to a full-width balcony with built-in barbecue, and multiple seating/dining areas. Off the kitchen is a side balcony with an additional outdoor shower and beach access. The three bedrooms include a spacious ocean view master with a fireplace, desk/closet area, and a luxurious bath with a huge, triple-head, tiled shower. There is additional storage space and ample parking.