Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:53 AM

27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive

27086 Malibu Cove Colony Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27086 Malibu Cove Colony Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Light and airy with sensational ocean views of Catalina Island, Point Dume, Paradise Cove and beyond, this is everything you are looking for in a Malibu beach getaway. Located in 24 hour guard-gated Malibu Cove Colony this home features stunning ocean frontage, private direct beach access and two oceanfront decks. The gated courtyard entry with barbecue and seating areas welcomes you to the main level of the residence which features an oceanfront open living area, gourmet kitchen, dining area, and den. On the second level you will find a generous oceanfront master suite that opens to the deck, two additional bedroom suites and a fourth bedroom that is currently used as an office. Home remodeled in 2007. Short term and seasonal rates available.Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive have any available units?
27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive have?
Some of 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive offers parking.
Does 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive have a pool?
No, 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive have accessible units?
No, 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
