27086 MALIBU COVE COLONY Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Light and airy with sensational ocean views of Catalina Island, Point Dume, Paradise Cove and beyond, this is everything you are looking for in a Malibu beach getaway. Located in 24 hour guard-gated Malibu Cove Colony this home features stunning ocean frontage, private direct beach access and two oceanfront decks. The gated courtyard entry with barbecue and seating areas welcomes you to the main level of the residence which features an oceanfront open living area, gourmet kitchen, dining area, and den. On the second level you will find a generous oceanfront master suite that opens to the deck, two additional bedroom suites and a fourth bedroom that is currently used as an office. Home remodeled in 2007. Short term and seasonal rates available.Also available for sale.