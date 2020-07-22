26664 Seagull Way - A116

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

ORIGINALLY a TWO BEDROOM unit, now with one private bedroom and a murphy bed in living space. This one of a kind design offers the best of both worlds; open, spacious floor plan with 2 beds. The unit has been beautifully remodeled with limestone flooring throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Cantina doors open to the balcony, bringing the outdoors in and framing the spectacular view of The Pacific Ocean. A116 is perfectly situated in the Tivoli Cove complex to make the most of ALL OF THE AMENITIES. Close to community pool & spa , tennis courts, complex gym and most importantly just steps to the beach. Be sure to click in the video for a more in-depth tour of the property!



**Renter's Insurance is required.**



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Gated community, with pools, tennis courts and beach access!