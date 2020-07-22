All apartments in Malibu
26664 Seagull Way - A116

26664 Seagull Way · (562) 719-2533
Location

26664 Seagull Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
ORIGINALLY a TWO BEDROOM unit, now with one private bedroom and a murphy bed in living space. This one of a kind design offers the best of both worlds; open, spacious floor plan with 2 beds. The unit has been beautifully remodeled with limestone flooring throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Cantina doors open to the balcony, bringing the outdoors in and framing the spectacular view of The Pacific Ocean. A116 is perfectly situated in the Tivoli Cove complex to make the most of ALL OF THE AMENITIES. Close to community pool & spa , tennis courts, complex gym and most importantly just steps to the beach. Be sure to click in the video for a more in-depth tour of the property!

**Renter's Insurance is required.**

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**
Gated community, with pools, tennis courts and beach access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

