Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

25316 MALIBU ROAD

25316 Malibu Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

25316 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Experience the ultimate Malibu beach lifestyle in this two bedroom/two bath oceanfront apartment with Catalina, city lights, coastline, and panoramic ocean and white water views. This furnished apartment offers multiple ocean view sitting areas, fireplace, 65" flat screen TV with all premium channels and Netflix, ocean view cook's kitchen with huge breakfast bar island and high-end appliances, dining area and a glass slider to an ocean view deck for entertaining. The unit includes high speed WiFi, linens, cookware, and washer and dryer in complex. Steps provide access to one of the most beautiful sandy beaches. There is a one-car garage with an additional uncovered parking space. Located minutes from downtown Malibu, the famed Nobu restaurant, Soho House, and Malibu Pier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

