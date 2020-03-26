25316 MALIBU ROAD

Amenities

Experience the ultimate Malibu beach lifestyle in this two bedroom/two bath oceanfront apartment with Catalina, city lights, coastline, and panoramic ocean and white water views. This furnished apartment offers multiple ocean view sitting areas, fireplace, 65" flat screen TV with all premium channels and Netflix, ocean view cook's kitchen with huge breakfast bar island and high-end appliances, dining area and a glass slider to an ocean view deck for entertaining. The unit includes high speed WiFi, linens, cookware, and washer and dryer in complex. Steps provide access to one of the most beautiful sandy beaches. There is a one-car garage with an additional uncovered parking space. Located minutes from downtown Malibu, the famed Nobu restaurant, Soho House, and Malibu Pier.