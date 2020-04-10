24528 MALIBU Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

Malibu Sanctuary! Fun 3 bedroom one story remodeled home on Malibu Road w/ carrera marble counter tops, open floor plan for gatherings, outdoor shower to rinse off, dry sandy section of the beach, Lovely light and bright, Private and gated with small courtyard and garden ,large decks, master on the ocean, fireplace in living room, great hiking to Malibu bluffs, Close to trendy stores and restaurants. Sunrise and sunset views, Paddle,swim,walk or run on this sandy beach and enjoy everything Malibu has to offer Available starting May 1, 2020. Garage parking and plenty of street parking in front of house. Pet friendly. May 20K June & July $25,000 or $17,500 per month for summer. (May-July) click on 3D tour