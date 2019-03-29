All apartments in Malibu
Malibu, CA
23945 DE VILLE Way
23945 DE VILLE Way

23945 De Ville Way · No Longer Available
Location

23945 De Ville Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Rare and beautiful ocean view townhouse located in coveted Toscana. This recently remodeled home has one of the largest (almost 3,000 sq, ft) and most desirable floor plans with only one common wall. This end unit offers the biggest yard in the complex and a private entrance to pool and gym. This open floor plan allows all the rooms to flow seamlessly together. In addition to the formal living room, there is also a great family room on the 1st floor that could be used as a 3rd bedroom with it's own full bathroom. Enjoy the sweeping ocean views from your master with walk in closet, oversized sitting room and balcony. Great open space off the master that would be perfect for a home office. This small and gated complex is centrally located in Malibu and close to schools, shops, restaurants and Pepperdine University. ***Available long term April 15, 2019.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23945 DE VILLE Way have any available units?
23945 DE VILLE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 23945 DE VILLE Way have?
Some of 23945 DE VILLE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23945 DE VILLE Way currently offering any rent specials?
23945 DE VILLE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23945 DE VILLE Way pet-friendly?
No, 23945 DE VILLE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 23945 DE VILLE Way offer parking?
Yes, 23945 DE VILLE Way offers parking.
Does 23945 DE VILLE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23945 DE VILLE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23945 DE VILLE Way have a pool?
Yes, 23945 DE VILLE Way has a pool.
Does 23945 DE VILLE Way have accessible units?
No, 23945 DE VILLE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23945 DE VILLE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23945 DE VILLE Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 23945 DE VILLE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 23945 DE VILLE Way does not have units with air conditioning.
