23945 DE VILLE Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Rare and beautiful ocean view townhouse located in coveted Toscana. This recently remodeled home has one of the largest (almost 3,000 sq, ft) and most desirable floor plans with only one common wall. This end unit offers the biggest yard in the complex and a private entrance to pool and gym. This open floor plan allows all the rooms to flow seamlessly together. In addition to the formal living room, there is also a great family room on the 1st floor that could be used as a 3rd bedroom with it's own full bathroom. Enjoy the sweeping ocean views from your master with walk in closet, oversized sitting room and balcony. Great open space off the master that would be perfect for a home office. This small and gated complex is centrally located in Malibu and close to schools, shops, restaurants and Pepperdine University. ***Available long term April 15, 2019.***