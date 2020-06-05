All apartments in Malibu
Malibu, CA
22548 Pacific Coast Highway
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:36 AM

22548 Pacific Coast Highway

22548 Pacific Coast Highway · (805) 341-5698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22548 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy beachfront living on Carbon Beach (aka Billionaire's Beach) in this fully furnished, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo at the Malibu Outrigger residences. Overlooking the pool with gorgeous ocean views and a casual, beachy vibe, this bright, open floor plan home boasts wide plank wood floors, a private balcony, cozy gas/wood burning fireplace and direct beach access leading to a spectacular, walkable stretch of sandy California coastline. Swim in the heated salt-water pool, relax in the bubblingspa or just chill on the private sandy area. Assigned garage parking and storage for paddle boards, surfboards and kayaks. Just a short stroll to Surfrider Beach, world-class dining at Nobu, Soho House & Casa Escobar and historic Malibu Pier. Great shopping, dining and services, including Whole Foods and Malibu Farmer's Market, is just up the road at Malibu Country Mart & Lumber Yard. Located in a security/elevator building with on-site management. Nowhere else in Malibu has this combination offantastic location, luxurious amenities and convenience to all that makes Malibu so special. Freshly painted and ready to lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22548 Pacific Coast Highway have any available units?
22548 Pacific Coast Highway has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22548 Pacific Coast Highway have?
Some of 22548 Pacific Coast Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22548 Pacific Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
22548 Pacific Coast Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22548 Pacific Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 22548 Pacific Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 22548 Pacific Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 22548 Pacific Coast Highway does offer parking.
Does 22548 Pacific Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22548 Pacific Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22548 Pacific Coast Highway have a pool?
Yes, 22548 Pacific Coast Highway has a pool.
Does 22548 Pacific Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 22548 Pacific Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 22548 Pacific Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22548 Pacific Coast Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 22548 Pacific Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 22548 Pacific Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
