22548 Pacific Coast Highway

Enjoy beachfront living on Carbon Beach (aka Billionaire's Beach) in this fully furnished, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo at the Malibu Outrigger residences. Overlooking the pool with gorgeous ocean views and a casual, beachy vibe, this bright, open floor plan home boasts wide plank wood floors, a private balcony, cozy gas/wood burning fireplace and direct beach access leading to a spectacular, walkable stretch of sandy California coastline. Swim in the heated salt-water pool, relax in the bubblingspa or just chill on the private sandy area. Assigned garage parking and storage for paddle boards, surfboards and kayaks. Just a short stroll to Surfrider Beach, world-class dining at Nobu, Soho House & Casa Escobar and historic Malibu Pier. Great shopping, dining and services, including Whole Foods and Malibu Farmer's Market, is just up the road at Malibu Country Mart & Lumber Yard. Located in a security/elevator building with on-site management. Nowhere else in Malibu has this combination offantastic location, luxurious amenities and convenience to all that makes Malibu so special. Freshly painted and ready to lease!