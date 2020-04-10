20848 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill guest suite hot tub sauna

Chic beach home with panoramic Pacific ocean views on sought after Las Flores beach, one of the only private beaches in Malibu with no public access. Upon gate entrance is access to a rooftop deck. First level enjoys beautifully beamed ceilings over open loft-style living area, dining area for 10 plus, additional seating area, a gourmet kitchen and level also includes one bedroom and bathroom. Doors open to top deck with lounge area and outdoor grill. Beamed ceilings continue throughout the lower level hosting the master suite that includes a seating area, walk-in closet, and master bath that features dual sinks and a steam shower. Level also hosts a guest suite with built-in shelves, walk-in closet, and private sauna. Second larger deck off the lower level features a bar, spa, and multiple seating/lounge areas for ocean side entertaining. Enjoy the finest of Malibu's local lifestyle with visits to the Malibu Pier, One Gun Ranch, and Nobu Malibu