Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy spectacular ocean views from this charming 3 bedroom ranch home. BEST VALUE IN MALIBU!! Wood floors, new counter tops, large fireplace and lots of room for parking in addition to the 2 car garage. Lovely plantings and rose bushes and gardener is included. Close to all shopping, town and restaurants.