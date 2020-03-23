20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 05/01/2020 Beautiful remodeled Apartment with Open floor plan in Living Room open to the Sea. New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Island with extra counter space ready for cooking and conversation. Dine outside on your large deck or just inside where you Sea Forever. Large living room to create your own style of living with this open palette! The Large Deck can extend your living area for entertaining and relaxing while watching dolphins, whales and pelicans dance in your front yard. You watch the Sunrise and Sunset from this special curve of the Malibu coastline where during the day you see Santa Monica to Catalina and at night the Queens Necklace. Direct Access to the beach from new beach stairs. Malibu Living on the Sea ~ it doesn't get better!