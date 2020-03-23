All apartments in Malibu
Location

20322 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 05/01/2020 Beautiful remodeled Apartment with Open floor plan in Living Room open to the Sea. New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Island with extra counter space ready for cooking and conversation. Dine outside on your large deck or just inside where you Sea Forever. Large living room to create your own style of living with this open palette! The Large Deck can extend your living area for entertaining and relaxing while watching dolphins, whales and pelicans dance in your front yard. You watch the Sunrise and Sunset from this special curve of the Malibu coastline where during the day you see Santa Monica to Catalina and at night the Queens Necklace. Direct Access to the beach from new beach stairs. Malibu Living on the Sea ~ it doesn't get better!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
No, 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not offer parking.
Does 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 20322 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
