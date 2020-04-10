20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage media room

This mid-century modern single story 3 bed 3 bath beach homes evokes a light, airy feel, just like the vibe you would get while sitting with your toes buried in the sand. Seamless flow from inside to outside thanks to the Fleetwood sliding doors, picture windows and expansive entertainers deck overlooking the pacific ocean. Two master suits on opposite sides of the home and a quiet third bedroom with ensuite bath. Home is complete with private entrance to a private dog friendly sandy beach, two car garage, full size indoor laundry room, theatre/media room and chefs kitchen. Let this private beach gem embrace you with its comfortable aesthetic to ease the mind, body and spirit. Call for summer rate.