All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway

20288 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20288 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This mid-century modern single story 3 bed 3 bath beach homes evokes a light, airy feel, just like the vibe you would get while sitting with your toes buried in the sand. Seamless flow from inside to outside thanks to the Fleetwood sliding doors, picture windows and expansive entertainers deck overlooking the pacific ocean. Two master suits on opposite sides of the home and a quiet third bedroom with ensuite bath. Home is complete with private entrance to a private dog friendly sandy beach, two car garage, full size indoor laundry room, theatre/media room and chefs kitchen. Let this private beach gem embrace you with its comfortable aesthetic to ease the mind, body and spirit. Call for summer rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway is pet friendly.
Does 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 20288 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts