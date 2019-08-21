19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Available now! This beach charmer has 45' of ocean frontage and direct beach access offering breathtaking views of Catalina Island, Queen's Necklace, and Santa Monica Bay views. The generous ocean view living room seamlessly flows into a spacious dining area, galley-style kitchen & glass doors that open to a large wraparound deck that's perfect for entertaining. The entire 2nd floor consists of a luxurious ocean view master suite with spa-like bath & private expansive deck. Additional features include ocean view office, a private bedroom suite, and an en-suite guest unit with living room, kitchenette, loft-style bedroom, and its own entrance. Close to downtown Malibu, Pacific Palisades & Santa Monica. This property is available starting now until June 30, 2019. One month minimum.