19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:21 PM

19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway

19232 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

19232 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available now! This beach charmer has 45' of ocean frontage and direct beach access offering breathtaking views of Catalina Island, Queen's Necklace, and Santa Monica Bay views. The generous ocean view living room seamlessly flows into a spacious dining area, galley-style kitchen & glass doors that open to a large wraparound deck that's perfect for entertaining. The entire 2nd floor consists of a luxurious ocean view master suite with spa-like bath & private expansive deck. Additional features include ocean view office, a private bedroom suite, and an en-suite guest unit with living room, kitchenette, loft-style bedroom, and its own entrance. Close to downtown Malibu, Pacific Palisades & Santa Monica. This property is available starting now until June 30, 2019. One month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 19232 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
