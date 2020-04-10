19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

First time on the market in almost 30 years and situated on approx. 60' beach frontage, this home has open kitchen and large living and dining areas opening to wide beachfront deck. There are an oceanfront master suite and one other bedroom and bath plus an office and powder room in the main house. There is also a one bedroom, one bathroom guest house with living area and large oceanfront deck. There is excellent parking with a three car garage plus driveway parking for approx. four cars, a wonderful rental property with flexible floor plan.