All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway

19228 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19228 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
First time on the market in almost 30 years and situated on approx. 60' beach frontage, this home has open kitchen and large living and dining areas opening to wide beachfront deck. There are an oceanfront master suite and one other bedroom and bath plus an office and powder room in the main house. There is also a one bedroom, one bathroom guest house with living area and large oceanfront deck. There is excellent parking with a three car garage plus driveway parking for approx. four cars, a wonderful rental property with flexible floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
Is 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 19228 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts