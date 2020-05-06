218 Altura Vis

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Updated beautiful townhouse in a great location at the top of Altura Vista in a cul de sac. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. High vaulted ceilings in the living room gives the property an airy and spacious feel. Washer and dryer included!

Great outdoor patio perfect for entertaining. This lot offers a lot of privacy, being at the end of the cul de sac. Views of downtown and the valley from the backyard and loft room.

Community area offers multiple pools, spa, tennis/bocce ball courts and club house. Trails throughout gated community as well.



$5,300 a month

$6,800 Security Deposit



Pets negotiable upon owner approval and with additional deposit

Available Late July.



Cecily Mommaerts

DRE# 02028744

DWM Properties, Inc.

DRE # 02021398