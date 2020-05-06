All apartments in Los Gatos
Find more places like 218 Altura Vis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Gatos, CA
/
218 Altura Vis
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

218 Altura Vis

218 Altura Vista · (408) 356-6893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Gatos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

218 Altura Vista, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Updated beautiful townhouse in a great location at the top of Altura Vista in a cul de sac. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. High vaulted ceilings in the living room gives the property an airy and spacious feel. Washer and dryer included!
Great outdoor patio perfect for entertaining. This lot offers a lot of privacy, being at the end of the cul de sac. Views of downtown and the valley from the backyard and loft room.
Community area offers multiple pools, spa, tennis/bocce ball courts and club house. Trails throughout gated community as well.

$5,300 a month
$6,800 Security Deposit

Pets negotiable upon owner approval and with additional deposit
Available Late July.

Cecily Mommaerts
DRE# 02028744
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Altura Vis have any available units?
218 Altura Vis has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 Altura Vis have?
Some of 218 Altura Vis's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Altura Vis currently offering any rent specials?
218 Altura Vis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Altura Vis pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Altura Vis is pet friendly.
Does 218 Altura Vis offer parking?
Yes, 218 Altura Vis does offer parking.
Does 218 Altura Vis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Altura Vis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Altura Vis have a pool?
Yes, 218 Altura Vis has a pool.
Does 218 Altura Vis have accessible units?
No, 218 Altura Vis does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Altura Vis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Altura Vis has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Altura Vis have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 Altura Vis has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 218 Altura Vis?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

El Gato Penthouse
20 E Main St
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir
Los Gatos, CA 95032
Bay Tree
347 Massol Ave
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Vivere Los Gatos
137 Riviera Dr
Los Gatos, CA 95032

Similar Pages

Los Gatos 1 BedroomsLos Gatos 2 Bedrooms
Los Gatos Apartments with BalconyLos Gatos Dog Friendly Apartments
Los Gatos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CA
Los Altos, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAEl Cerrito, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity