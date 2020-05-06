218 Altura Vis

Amenities
Updated beautiful townhouse in a great location at the top of Altura Vista in a cul de sac. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. High vaulted ceilings in the living room gives the property an airy and spacious feel. Washer and dryer included!
Great outdoor patio perfect for entertaining. This lot offers a lot of privacy, being at the end of the cul de sac. Views of downtown and the valley from the backyard and loft room.
Community area offers multiple pools, spa, tennis/bocce ball courts and club house. Trails throughout gated community as well.
$5,300 a month
$6,800 Security Deposit
Pets negotiable upon owner approval and with additional deposit
Available Late July.
Cecily Mommaerts
DRE# 02028744
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398