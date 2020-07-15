208 Cerro Chico

Amenities
Located in the Vista Del Monte neighborhood in the charming and well sought after town of Los Gatos! - This two-story home has three bedrooms downstairs. The room upstairs can be used as a 4th bedroom (it has it's own full bath) or as a bonus/family/media room.
Central A/C and heating, large attached 2 car garage and additional street parking. Beautiful landscaped backyard with fruit trees.
Upstairs balcony has beautiful mountain views.
Downstairs you will find hardwood floors, separate dining area(s), living room and an open concept kitchen with new tile floors. Lots of natural light! Laundry room conveniently located right off the kitchen (hook-ups only).
Close proximity to the high school, Worcester park, and other great Los Gatos landmarks!
Los Gatos Schools!
Van Meter Elementary School
Fisher Middle School
Los Gatos High School
Available Now!
$6500 per month
$7500 security deposit
Pets negotiable owner approval
Cecily Mommaerts
DRE# 02028744
DWM Properties, Inc
DRE 02021398
408-356-6893