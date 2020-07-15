208 Cerro Chico

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

Located in the Vista Del Monte neighborhood in the charming and well sought after town of Los Gatos! - This two-story home has three bedrooms downstairs. The room upstairs can be used as a 4th bedroom (it has it's own full bath) or as a bonus/family/media room.



Central A/C and heating, large attached 2 car garage and additional street parking. Beautiful landscaped backyard with fruit trees.

Upstairs balcony has beautiful mountain views.



Downstairs you will find hardwood floors, separate dining area(s), living room and an open concept kitchen with new tile floors. Lots of natural light! Laundry room conveniently located right off the kitchen (hook-ups only).



Close proximity to the high school, Worcester park, and other great Los Gatos landmarks!



Los Gatos Schools!

Van Meter Elementary School

Fisher Middle School

Los Gatos High School

Available Now!



$6500 per month

$7500 security deposit

Pets negotiable owner approval



Cecily Mommaerts

DRE# 02028744

DWM Properties, Inc

DRE 02021398

408-356-6893