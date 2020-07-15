All apartments in Los Gatos
208 Cerro Chico

208 Cerro Chico · (408) 356-6893
Location

208 Cerro Chico, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Located in the Vista Del Monte neighborhood in the charming and well sought after town of Los Gatos! - This two-story home has three bedrooms downstairs. The room upstairs can be used as a 4th bedroom (it has it's own full bath) or as a bonus/family/media room.

Central A/C and heating, large attached 2 car garage and additional street parking. Beautiful landscaped backyard with fruit trees.
Upstairs balcony has beautiful mountain views.

Downstairs you will find hardwood floors, separate dining area(s), living room and an open concept kitchen with new tile floors. Lots of natural light! Laundry room conveniently located right off the kitchen (hook-ups only).

Close proximity to the high school, Worcester park, and other great Los Gatos landmarks!

Los Gatos Schools!
Van Meter Elementary School
Fisher Middle School
Los Gatos High School
Available Now!

$6500 per month
$7500 security deposit
Pets negotiable owner approval

Cecily Mommaerts
DRE# 02028744
DWM Properties, Inc
DRE 02021398
408-356-6893

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

