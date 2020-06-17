All apartments in Los Gatos
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D

120 College Terrace · (408) 355-1519
Location

120 College Terrace, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom townhome with Los Gatos Schools. - Townhouse
Address: 120 College Court, #D, Los Gatos, CA 95030
Location: College Avenue, Main Street, University Ave.
Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 stories, 2 car garage with automatic opener
Sq. feet: 1,550 approx.
Details: Sharp Town home with 3 good size bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Separate dining room. Living room with wood burning fire place. Central Air-conditioning. Patio. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances and refrigerator. Updated bathrooms. Neat and clean. Near downtown and park. Los Gatos is an upscale suburb of San Jose, the home of Netflixs headquarters.
For a community its size, Los Gatos enjoys a quite robust nightlife scene, with bars and clubs of every description centered mainly around Santa Cruz Avenue (this is also where youll find numerous world-class restaurants and unique shopping). There are local cultural attractions, including the art and history museums, Montalvo Arts Center, and Kotani-En Japanese Garden. And when you want to take advantage of the perpetual sunshine, large parks and nature preserves like Heintz Open Space, Vasona Lake, and Lexington Reservoir are perfect for a little outdoor R&R.
Tenant pays all utilities
Rent: $3,700
Security Deposit $3,800
Available:NOW

(RLNE5618060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D have any available units?
120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D have?
Some of 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D currently offering any rent specials?
120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D pet-friendly?
No, 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D offer parking?
Yes, 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D does offer parking.
Does 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D have a pool?
No, 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D does not have a pool.
Does 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D have accessible units?
No, 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D does not have accessible units.
Does 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D has units with air conditioning.
