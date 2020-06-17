120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom townhome with Los Gatos Schools. - Townhouse

Address: 120 College Court, #D, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Location: College Avenue, Main Street, University Ave.

Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 stories, 2 car garage with automatic opener

Sq. feet: 1,550 approx.

Details: Sharp Town home with 3 good size bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Separate dining room. Living room with wood burning fire place. Central Air-conditioning. Patio. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances and refrigerator. Updated bathrooms. Neat and clean. Near downtown and park. Los Gatos is an upscale suburb of San Jose, the home of Netflixs headquarters.

For a community its size, Los Gatos enjoys a quite robust nightlife scene, with bars and clubs of every description centered mainly around Santa Cruz Avenue (this is also where youll find numerous world-class restaurants and unique shopping). There are local cultural attractions, including the art and history museums, Montalvo Arts Center, and Kotani-En Japanese Garden. And when you want to take advantage of the perpetual sunshine, large parks and nature preserves like Heintz Open Space, Vasona Lake, and Lexington Reservoir are perfect for a little outdoor R&R.

Tenant pays all utilities

Rent: $3,700

Security Deposit $3,800

Available:NOW



(RLNE5618060)