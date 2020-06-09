8170 Gould Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

Situated high above the trees, breathtaking city and canyon views highlight the special nature of this wonderful retreat. tiled steps with multiple tiers of giant yuccas and succulents lead to an authentic rustic studio, 1-bath. The property even has its own producing avacado tree so that you can make your own guacamole. Far better than a Chateau Marmont Bungalow at a fraction of the price!



Three landscaped levels provide ample space for relaxation and repose, including a cozy outdoor tented dining area on the 2nd landing perfect for enjoying occasional visits from the deer and local wildlife. Steam washer/dryer and 1 designated parking space. Wifi, utilities, AC included. We are not interested in long term leases (but thank you for asking!)