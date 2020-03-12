7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12

Amenities

Super clean building across the street from BofA, Chase, Union Bank, Jons Market and CVS. Sushi, Starbucks, and multiple restaurants close by! Gated building right off the 405, Sherman Way freeway exit. Large downstairs unit, newly renovated, lots of cabinet space, dishwasher, stove, full kitchen, Laundry onsite, BBQ grill. Please note that the occupancy limit is 2 occupants for a studio unit; income must be 3xs the rent; we do not "hold" units for more than 10 days without an approved app and deposit. SKY Properties Inc., California Bureau of Real Estate License ID: 01242008. The photos in this ad represent a unit at the advertised property, but may not be the actual unit for rent. Call Jose or Yesenia at (818) 781-0292 Amenities: Dishwasher, Stove, On-site Laundry, 1 parking space included, BBQ area, AC. Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300. Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed.



