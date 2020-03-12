All apartments in Los Angeles
7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12

7026 Sepulveda Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7026 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
.
Super clean building across the street from BofA, Chase, Union Bank, Jons Market and CVS. Sushi, Starbucks, and multiple restaurants close by! Gated building right off the 405, Sherman Way freeway exit. Large downstairs unit, newly renovated, lots of cabinet space, dishwasher, stove, full kitchen, Laundry onsite, BBQ grill. Please note that the occupancy limit is 2 occupants for a studio unit; income must be 3xs the rent; we do not &quot;hold&quot; units for more than 10 days without an approved app and deposit. SKY Properties Inc., California Bureau of Real Estate License ID: 01242008. The photos in this ad represent a unit at the advertised property, but may not be the actual unit for rent. Call Jose or Yesenia at (818) 781-0292 Amenities: Dishwasher, Stove, On-site Laundry, 1 parking space included, BBQ area, AC. Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300. Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 have any available units?
7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 have?
Some of 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 currently offering any rent specials?
7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 is pet friendly.
Does 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 offer parking?
Yes, 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 does offer parking.
Does 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 have a pool?
No, 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 does not have a pool.
Does 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 have accessible units?
No, 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7026 Sepulveda Blvd 12 has units with dishwashers.
