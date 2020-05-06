All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 686 South ST ANDREWS Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
686 South ST ANDREWS Place
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

686 South ST ANDREWS Place

686 South Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

686 South Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a great one bedroom located just south of Wilshire by Koreatown. Full kitchen and bath and one parking space included. Walk to stores and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 South ST ANDREWS Place have any available units?
686 South ST ANDREWS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 686 South ST ANDREWS Place currently offering any rent specials?
686 South ST ANDREWS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 South ST ANDREWS Place pet-friendly?
No, 686 South ST ANDREWS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 686 South ST ANDREWS Place offer parking?
Yes, 686 South ST ANDREWS Place offers parking.
Does 686 South ST ANDREWS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 686 South ST ANDREWS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 South ST ANDREWS Place have a pool?
No, 686 South ST ANDREWS Place does not have a pool.
Does 686 South ST ANDREWS Place have accessible units?
No, 686 South ST ANDREWS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 686 South ST ANDREWS Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 686 South ST ANDREWS Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 686 South ST ANDREWS Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 686 South ST ANDREWS Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College