Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
686 South ST ANDREWS Place
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
686 South ST ANDREWS Place
686 South Saint Andrew's Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
686 South Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a great one bedroom located just south of Wilshire by Koreatown. Full kitchen and bath and one parking space included. Walk to stores and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 686 South ST ANDREWS Place have any available units?
686 South ST ANDREWS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 686 South ST ANDREWS Place currently offering any rent specials?
686 South ST ANDREWS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 South ST ANDREWS Place pet-friendly?
No, 686 South ST ANDREWS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 686 South ST ANDREWS Place offer parking?
Yes, 686 South ST ANDREWS Place offers parking.
Does 686 South ST ANDREWS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 686 South ST ANDREWS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 South ST ANDREWS Place have a pool?
No, 686 South ST ANDREWS Place does not have a pool.
Does 686 South ST ANDREWS Place have accessible units?
No, 686 South ST ANDREWS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 686 South ST ANDREWS Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 686 South ST ANDREWS Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 686 South ST ANDREWS Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 686 South ST ANDREWS Place does not have units with air conditioning.
