647 WILCOX Avenue

Stunning 2nd floor condo (unit number indicates 1st floor, but it's above the ground level garage) in the beautiful, guard gated Hancock Park Terrace complex. This large 1br, 1.5 bath has a cool urban NYC vibe to it that you'll feel as soon as you walk in. As you enter through the beautiful double door entry way, you're immediately greeted by a bright, sunny living room with separate dining area. From the concrete floors to the David Hicks Hexagon wallpaper, this gem has everything you need. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage including a large pantry. The unit also features a patio perfect for your morning coffee as you sit and watch the world go by. Extra storage unit in garage. 24 Hr security guarded community.