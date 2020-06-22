All apartments in Los Angeles
647 WILCOX Avenue
647 WILCOX Avenue

647 N Wilcox Ave · No Longer Available
Location

647 N Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
garage
Stunning 2nd floor condo (unit number indicates 1st floor, but it's above the ground level garage) in the beautiful, guard gated Hancock Park Terrace complex. This large 1br, 1.5 bath has a cool urban NYC vibe to it that you'll feel as soon as you walk in. As you enter through the beautiful double door entry way, you're immediately greeted by a bright, sunny living room with separate dining area. From the concrete floors to the David Hicks Hexagon wallpaper, this gem has everything you need. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage including a large pantry. The unit also features a patio perfect for your morning coffee as you sit and watch the world go by. Extra storage unit in garage. 24 Hr security guarded community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 WILCOX Avenue have any available units?
647 WILCOX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 WILCOX Avenue have?
Some of 647 WILCOX Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 WILCOX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
647 WILCOX Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 WILCOX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 647 WILCOX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 647 WILCOX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 647 WILCOX Avenue does offer parking.
Does 647 WILCOX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 647 WILCOX Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 WILCOX Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 647 WILCOX Avenue has a pool.
Does 647 WILCOX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 647 WILCOX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 647 WILCOX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 647 WILCOX Avenue has units with dishwashers.
